Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 249
1Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+3
2SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+8
3Pearl JamAlive+13
4Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+5
5ZZ TopLegs-4
6Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+5
7KissDetroit Rock City-4
8QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+7
9Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-7
10The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
11NirvanaLithium-4
12The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-6
13Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word+10
14MetallicaEnter Sandman-2
15BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-7
16Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+10
17Iggy PopThe Passenger+3
18The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+4
19Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
20Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-7
21The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-7
22BostonMore Than a Feeling+6
23MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
24MaanamCykady na cykladach-6
25Black SabbathParanoid-6
26SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+3
27DioHoly Diver-10
28The CranberriesZombien
29AC/DCBack In Black-4
30Faith No MoreEpicn
Propozycje
1Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Namen
2Pink FloydWish You Were Heren
3The BeatlesHey Juden
4SoundgardenSpoonmann
5Led ZeppelinImmigrant Songn
6Temple of the DogHunger Striken
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangersn
8Led ZeppelinAll My Loven
9SoundgardenOutshinedn
10Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)n
11Alice In ChainsDown in a Holen
12Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Deadn
13Faith No MoreMidlife Crisisn
14Alice In ChainsWould?n
15GenesisLand Of Confusionn
16Stone Temple PilotsPlushn
17Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Groundn
18Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Openn
19SaxonBroken Heroesn
20FreeAll Right Nown
21The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)n
22Sex PistolsGod Save the Queenn
23U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)n
24Def LeppardHysterian
25The DoorsRiders On The Stormn
26AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosien
27T.RexGet It Onn
28The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)n
29Jimi HendrixCrosstown Trafficn
30Dire StraitsSultans Of Swingn
31Judas PriestTurbo Lovern
32Judas PriestBreaking The Lawn
33AC/DCHighway to Helln
34MetallicaNothing Else Mattersn
35RushThe Spirit of Radion
36INXSNeed You Tonightn
37The CureClose to Men
38MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tollsn
39Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snun
40Iron MaidenRun to the Hillsn
41Franz FerdinandTake Me Outn
42The ClashLondon Callingn
43R.E.M.One I Loven
44Foo FightersBest of Youn
45Living ColourGlamour Boysn
46Pearl JamJeremyn
47Rage Against the MachineBombtrackn
48Lady PankZostawcie Titanican
49The CultFire Womann
50Peter GabrielSledgehammern
51Lech JanerkaRowern
52Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)n
53NirvanaAbout A Girln
54Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friendsn
55The PoliceMessage In A Bottlen
56Pearl JamEven Flown
57Patti SmithBecause The Nightn
58HeyTeksańskin
59ColdplayFix Youn
60Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtowern
61EuropeThe Final Countdownn
62The ClashRock the Casbahn
63R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)n
64Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knowsn
65Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stonen
66HumanPolskin
67Red Hot Chili PeppersDani Californian
68Van HalenJumpn
69Billy IdolRebel Yelln
70Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'ern
71Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Townn
72Kazik na ŻywoArtyścin
73The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfactionn
74UFODoctor Doctorn
75KultDo Anin
76Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tearsn
77Deep PurpleHushn
78Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silencen
79KultPolskan
80RadioheadCreepn
81Foo FightersBig Men
82Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)n
83Jimi HendrixHey Joen
84PJ HarveyDown By The Watern
85AudioslaveShow Me How to Liven
86The DoorsPeople Are Strangen
87DżemSen o Victoriin
88Pink FloydComfortably Numbn
89KultHej, czy nie wiecien
90System Of A DownLonely Dayn
91Gary MooreStill Got the Bluesn
92Deep PurpleHighway Starn
93The DoorsLight My Firen
94Alice In ChainsNo Excusesn
95U2New Year's Dayn
96Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jarn
97KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You IIn
98Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyesn
99Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Men
100NirvanaRape Men
101KissLove Gunn
102Green DayBasket Casen
103QueenWe Are the Championsn
104Bon JoviIt's My Lifen
105ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'n
106Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Awayn
107Guns N' RosesNovember Rainn
108T.RexChildren of the Revolutionn
109WhitesnakeFool For Your Lovingn
110Skid RowYouth Gone Wildn
111Eric ClaptonLaylan
112The BeatlesHere Comes the Sunn
113KobranockaHipisówkan
114SladeFar Far Awayn
115PixiesWhere's My Mind?n
116KultO Anin
117Thin LizzyJailbreakn
118Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cryn
119Black SabbathIron Mann
120The WhoBehind Blue Eyesn
121The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Loven
122CreamSunshine of Your Loven
123The EaglesHotel Californian
124Billy IdolCradle of Loven
125RadioheadKarma Policen
126QueenWe Will Rock Youn
127Bryan AdamsSummer of '69n
128Alice CooperPoisonn
129The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Bandn
130The BeatlesCome Togethern
131The WhoMy Generationn
132Spin DoctorsTwo Princesn
133John LennonImaginen
134Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabaman
135Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradlen
136The AtarisThe Boys Of Summern
137ExtremeGet The Funk Outn
138Deep PurpleBlack Nightn
139Def LeppardLet's Get Rockedn
140Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Rolln
141QueenBohemian Rhapsodyn
142The VerveBitter Sweet Symphonyn
143Eric ClaptonCocainen
144Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UKn
145SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wildn
146Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonightn
147BeckLosern
148KissRock and Roll All Niten
149The Rolling StonesBrown Sugarn
150NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spiritn
151Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Walln
152The PoliceRoxannen
153Oddział ZamkniętyPartyn
154The DoorsHello, I Love Youn
155Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful Worldn
156DżemWhiskyn
157Bon JoviKeep the Faithn
158RammsteinMuttern
159Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Loven
160AC/DCThunderstruckn
161Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)n
162Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About Youn
163Edyta BartosiewiczSzałn
164AerosmithLivin' On The Edgen
165TroggsWild Thingn
166David BowieZiggy Stardustn
167Faith No MoreEvidencen
168NirvanaCome As You Aren
169White StripesSeven Nation Armyn
170FugaziWaiting Roomn
171OasisWonderwalln
172Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Siden
173Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.n
174AerosmithDream Onn