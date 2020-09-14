Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 250
-
1Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+3
-
2Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+4
-
3NirvanaLithium+8
-
4Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-3
-
5KissDetroit Rock City+2
-
6SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-4
-
7Pearl JamAlive-4
-
8The CureBoys Don't Cry+2
-
9The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+9
-
10Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+6
-
11BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+4
-
12The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop0
-
13ZZ TopLegs-8
-
14QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-6
-
15Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
-
16BostonMore Than a Feeling+6
-
17Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
-
18SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride+8
-
19Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-6
-
20MetallicaEnter Sandman-6
-
21Black SabbathParanoid+4
-
22MotörheadAce Of Spades+1
-
23Faith No MoreEpic+7
-
24Iggy PopThe Passenger-7
-
25The CranberriesZombie+3
-
26AerosmithDream Onn
-
27Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-7
-
28Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Namen
-
29The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-8
-
30MaanamCykady na cykladach-6
Propozycje
-
1Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
2White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
-
3MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-6
-
4SoundgardenSpoonman-6
-
5Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
-
6Led ZeppelinAll My Love-6
-
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-6
-
8Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-6
-
9SaxonBroken Heroes-6
-
10SoundgardenOutshined-6
-
11DioHoly Diver-6
-
12Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-6
-
13Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-6
-
14The CultFire Woman-6
-
15Def LeppardHysteria-6
-
16Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-6
-
17KultO Ani-6
-
18Alice In ChainsWould?-6
-
19Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-6
-
20AC/DCHighway to Hell-6
-
21The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-6
-
22RushThe Spirit of Radio-6
-
23Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-6
-
24Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-6
-
25QueenBohemian Rhapsody-6
-
26AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-6
-
27The EaglesHotel California-6
-
28INXSNeed You Tonight-6
-
29Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-6
-
30T.RexGet It On-6
-
31NirvanaRape Me-6
-
32The DoorsRiders On The Storm-6
-
33Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-6
-
34The PoliceRoxanne-6
-
35DżemWhisky-6
-
36FugaziWaiting Room-6
-
37AC/DCBack In Black-6
-
38Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
-
39Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-6
-
40The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-6
-
41NirvanaCome As You Are-6
-
42QueenWe Are the Champions-6
-
43Faith No MoreEvidence-6
-
44OasisWonderwall-6
-
45Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-6
-
46Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-6
-
47Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-6
-
48The ClashRock the Casbah-6
-
49Living ColourGlamour Boys-6
-
50EuropeThe Final Countdown-6
-
51ColdplayFix You-6
-
52Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-6
-
53AC/DCThunderstruck-6
-
54KobranockaHipisówka-6
-
55RammsteinMutter-6
-
56Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-6
-
57Thin LizzyJailbreak-6
-
58RadioheadKarma Police-6
-
59Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-6
-
60Van HalenJump-6
-
61The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
62R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-6
-
63Black SabbathIron Man-6
-
64The DoorsHello, I Love You-6
-
65UFODoctor Doctor-6
-
66RadioheadCreep-6
-
67The DoorsLight My Fire-6
-
68Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-6
-
69U2New Year's Day-6
-
70PJ HarveyDown By The Water-6
-
71Billy IdolRebel Yell-6
-
72Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-6
-
73GenesisLand Of Confusion-6
-
74DżemSen o Victorii-6
-
75AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-6
-
76Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-6
-
77KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-6
-
78KultPolska-6
-
79Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-6
-
80The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-6
-
81Foo FightersBig Me-6
-
82Deep PurpleHighway Star-6
-
83MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-6
-
84FreeAll Right Now-6
-
85NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-6
-
86Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-6
-
87Jimi HendrixHey Joe-6
-
88The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-6
-
89QueenWe Will Rock You-6
-
90Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-6
-
91Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-6
-
92U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
-
93Bon JoviKeep the Faith-6
-
94R.E.M.One I Love-6
-
95Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-6
-
96The BeatlesCome Together-6
-
97Foo FightersBest of You-6
-
98Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-6
-
99Alice CooperPoison-6
-
100The WhoMy Generation-6
-
101Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-6
-
102The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
-
103Patti SmithBecause The Night-6
-
104HeyTeksański-6
-
105Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-6
-
106Oddział ZamkniętyParty-6
-
107Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-6
-
108Stone Temple PilotsPlush-6
-
109KissRock and Roll All Nite-6
-
110T.RexChildren of the Revolution-6
-
111The ClashLondon Calling-6
-
112NirvanaAbout A Girl-6
-
113Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-6
-
114Deep PurpleHush-6
-
115KultHej, czy nie wiecie-6
-
116Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-6
-
117Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-6
-
118Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-6
-
119The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
-
120Eric ClaptonCocaine-6
-
121Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-6
-
122KultDo Ani-6
-
123Deep PurpleBlack Night-6
-
124The BeatlesHey Jude-6
-
125Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-6
-
126The DoorsPeople Are Strange-6
-
127The CureClose to Me-6
-
128SladeFar Far Away-6
-
129Pink FloydComfortably Numb-6
-
130Lech JanerkaRower-6
-
131AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-6
-
132Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-6
-
133Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-6
-
134Pearl JamJeremy-6
-
135ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-6
-
136Green DayBasket Case-6
-
137MetallicaNothing Else Matters-6
-
138Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
-
139Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-6
-
140Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-6
-
141KissLove Gun-6
-
142Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-6
-
143PixiesWhere's My Mind?-6
-
144The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-6
-
145CreamSunshine of Your Love-6
-
146Billy IdolCradle of Love-6
-
147The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-6
-
148Bon JoviIt's My Life-6
-
149Eric ClaptonLayla-6
-
150The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-6
-
151Peter GabrielSledgehammer-6
-
152Judas PriestTurbo Lover-6
-
153John LennonImagine-6
-
154David BowieZiggy Stardust-6
-
155Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-6
-
156Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-6
-
157WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-6
-
158Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-6
-
159Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-6
-
160Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-6
-
161Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-6
-
162SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-6
-
163BeckLoser-6
-
164Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-6
-
165HumanPolski-6
-
166Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-6
-
167Pink FloydWish You Were Here-6
-
168Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-6
-
169Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
-
170ExtremeGet The Funk Out-6
-
171The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-6
-
172Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-6
-
173TroggsWild Thing-6
-
174Pearl JamEven Flow-6
-
175System Of A DownLonely Day-6