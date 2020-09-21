Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 251
-
1Pearl JamAlive+6
-
2KissDetroit Rock City+3
-
3SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+3
-
4NirvanaLithium-1
-
5Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+5
-
6Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-5
-
7ZZ TopLegs+6
-
8The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+4
-
9Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
-
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-8
-
11The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
-
12Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+5
-
13BostonMore Than a Feeling+3
-
14The CureBoys Don't Cry-6
-
15BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-4
-
16Black SabbathParanoid+5
-
17Faith No MoreEpic+6
-
18QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-4
-
19MotörheadAce Of Spades+3
-
20Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+8
-
21Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-6
-
22The CranberriesZombie+3
-
23AerosmithDream On+3
-
24The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
-
25SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-7
-
26MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
-
27MetallicaEnter Sandman-7
-
28Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtowern
-
29Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-10
-
30Iggy PopThe Passenger-6
Propozycje
-
1T.RexGet It On-6
-
2The DoorsLight My Fire-6
-
3FreeAll Right Now-6
-
4AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-6
-
5SoundgardenOutshined-6
-
6Led ZeppelinAll My Love-6
-
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-6
-
8SoundgardenSpoonman-6
-
9Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-6
-
10AC/DCHighway to Hell-6
-
11Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-6
-
12Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
-
13MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-6
-
14RushThe Spirit of Radio-6
-
15DioHoly Diver-6
-
16Alice In ChainsWould?-6
-
17Def LeppardHysteria-6
-
18White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
-
19Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-6
-
20AC/DCBack In Black-6
-
21Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-6
-
22Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-6
-
23Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-6
-
24Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-6
-
25SaxonBroken Heroes-6
-
26The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-6
-
27U2New Year's Day-6
-
28KultHej, czy nie wiecie-6
-
29GenesisLand Of Confusion-6
-
30Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
-
31INXSNeed You Tonight-6
-
32U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
-
33AC/DCThunderstruck-6
-
34MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-6
-
35Jimi HendrixHey Joe-6
-
36Pearl JamJeremy-6
-
37Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-6
-
38QueenWe Will Rock You-6
-
39KobranockaHipisówka-6
-
40KultO Ani-6
-
41Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-6
-
42HeyTeksański-6
-
43The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-6
-
44DżemWhisky-6
-
45Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-6
-
46Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-6
-
47R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-6
-
48Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-6
-
49Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-6
-
50Foo FightersBig Me-6
-
51AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-6
-
52The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
53Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-6
-
54Peter GabrielSledgehammer-6
-
55NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-6
-
56The EaglesHotel California-6
-
57Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-6
-
58Pink FloydWish You Were Here-6
-
59Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-6
-
60RadioheadKarma Police-6
-
61KissLove Gun-6
-
62Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-6
-
63Living ColourGlamour Boys-6
-
64Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-6
-
65David BowieZiggy Stardust-6
-
66MetallicaNothing Else Matters-6
-
67Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-6
-
68The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-6
-
69Black SabbathIron Man-6
-
70Thin LizzyJailbreak-6
-
71ExtremeGet The Funk Out-6
-
72WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-6
-
73The ClashLondon Calling-6
-
74Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-6
-
75Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-6
-
76QueenBohemian Rhapsody-6
-
77RadioheadCreep-6
-
78RammsteinMutter-6
-
79Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-6
-
80The WhoMy Generation-6
-
81Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-6
-
82PJ HarveyDown By The Water-6
-
83The BeatlesCome Together-6
-
84The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-6
-
85The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-6
-
86ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-6
-
87Billy IdolRebel Yell-6
-
88John LennonImagine-6
-
89Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-6
-
90Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
-
91Eric ClaptonLayla-6
-
92Judas PriestTurbo Lover-6
-
93SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-6
-
94BeckLoser-6
-
95Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-6
-
96DżemSen o Victorii-6
-
97The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
-
98The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-6
-
99Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
-
100Patti SmithBecause The Night-6
-
101Bon JoviIt's My Life-6
-
102The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-6
-
103KissRock and Roll All Nite-6
-
104Oddział ZamkniętyParty-6
-
105Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-6
-
106Deep PurpleHush-6
-
107NirvanaAbout A Girl-6
-
108Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-6
-
109Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-6
-
110T.RexChildren of the Revolution-6
-
111Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-6
-
112Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-6
-
113The ClashRock the Casbah-6
-
114Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-6
-
115NirvanaCome As You Are-6
-
116Eric ClaptonCocaine-6
-
117The BeatlesHey Jude-6
-
118Pearl JamEven Flow-6
-
119Green DayBasket Case-6
-
120Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-6
-
121Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-6
-
122Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-6
-
123Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-6
-
124CreamSunshine of Your Love-6
-
125Lech JanerkaRower-6
-
126KultDo Ani-6
-
127Deep PurpleBlack Night-6
-
128Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-6
-
129FugaziWaiting Room-6
-
130Pink FloydComfortably Numb-6
-
131KultPolska-6
-
132KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-6
-
133OasisWonderwall-6
-
134The CultFire Woman-6
-
135PixiesWhere's My Mind?-6
-
136Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-6
-
137EuropeThe Final Countdown-6
-
138NirvanaRape Me-6
-
139The DoorsRiders On The Storm-6
-
140AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-6
-
141The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
-
142Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-6
-
143System Of A DownLonely Day-6
-
144R.E.M.One I Love-6
-
145Alice CooperPoison-6
-
146Faith No MoreEvidence-6
-
147Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-6
-
148The CureClose to Me-6
-
149The PoliceRoxanne-6
-
150Van HalenJump-6
-
151Stone Temple PilotsPlush-6
-
152The DoorsPeople Are Strange-6
-
153HumanPolski-6
-
154UFODoctor Doctor-6
-
155QueenWe Are the Champions-6
-
156Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-6
-
157Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-6
-
158Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-6
-
159Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-6
-
160SladeFar Far Away-6
-
161Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-6
-
162The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-6
-
163Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-6
-
164Bon JoviKeep the Faith-6
-
165Foo FightersBest of You-6
-
166TroggsWild Thing-6
-
167ColdplayFix You-6
-
168The DoorsHello, I Love You-6
-
169Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-6
-
170Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-6
-
171Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-6
-
172Deep PurpleHighway Star-6
-
173Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-6
-
174Billy IdolCradle of Love-6
-
175Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-6