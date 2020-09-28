Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 252
1SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+2
2Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+4
3NirvanaLithium+1
4Pearl JamAlive-3
5Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+4
6KissDetroit Rock City-4
7Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+5
8Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+2
9Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-4
10The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-2
11BostonMore Than a Feeling+2
12Black SabbathParanoid+4
13ZZ TopLegs-6
14MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
15Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+5
16Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
17The CranberriesZombie+5
18AerosmithDream On+5
19The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-8
20The CureBoys Don't Cry-6
21MetallicaEnter Sandman+6
22BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-7
23MaanamCykady na cykladach+3
24QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-6
25SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride0
26Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower+2
27Faith No MoreEpic-10
28Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Rolln
29The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go-5
30Iggy PopThe Passenger0
Propozycje
1Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away0
2OasisWonderwall0
3R.E.M.Man on the moon0
4SoundgardenOutshined0
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangers0
6AudioslaveShow Me How to Live0
7Led ZeppelinAll My Love0
8Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead0
9SoundgardenSpoonman0
10DioHoly Diver0
11Temple of the DogHunger Strike0
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole0
13Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)0
14Alice In ChainsWould?0
15MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls0
16SaxonBroken Heroes0
17The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)0
18Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song0
19Def LeppardHysteria0
20Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World0
21The CultFire Woman0
22KultPolska0
23AC/DCHighway to Hell0
24KobranockaHipisówka0
25RushThe Spirit of Radio0
26MegadethSymphony Of Destruction0
27AC/DCBack In Black0
28FreeAll Right Now0
29Jimi HendrixHey Joe0
30MetallicaNothing Else Matters0
31RadioheadCreep0
32AC/DCThunderstruck0
33Peter GabrielSledgehammer0
34QueenBohemian Rhapsody0
35Pink FloydComfortably Numb0
36Pearl JamJeremy0
37INXSNeed You Tonight0
38SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild0
39Judas PriestBreaking The Law0
40DżemSen o Victorii0
41Guns N' RosesNovember Rain0
42ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'0
43Deep PurpleHighway Star0
44John LennonImagine0
45Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears0
46Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)0
47KultHej, czy nie wiecie0
48The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band0
49GenesisLand Of Confusion0
50The DoorsLight My Fire0
51Iron MaidenRun to the Hills0
52Edyta BartosiewiczSzał0
53Franz FerdinandTake Me Out0
54NirvanaRape Me0
55Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle0
56R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)0
57The WhoMy Generation0
58DżemWhisky0
59Black SabbathIron Man0
60KissLove Gun0
61Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama0
62The BeatlesCome Together0
63Pearl JamEven Flow0
64QueenWe Will Rock You0
65TroggsWild Thing0
66Pink FloydWish You Were Here0
67Skid RowYouth Gone Wild0
68ColdplayFix You0
69Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town0
70NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit0
71Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er0
72Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side0
73Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone0
74R.E.M.One I Love0
75KissRock and Roll All Nite0
76Foo FightersBig Me0
77KultDo Ani0
78Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK0
79U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)0
80QueenWe Are the Champions0
81Billy IdolCradle of Love0
82NirvanaAbout A Girl0
83The DoorsPeople Are Strange0
84HeyTeksański0
85AerosmithLivin' On The Edge0
86Eric ClaptonLayla0
87Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You0
88Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing0
89The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar0
90Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word0
91The PoliceMessage In A Bottle0
92NirvanaCome As You Are0
93Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart0
94Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California0
95Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen0
96Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall0
97The DoorsRiders On The Storm0
98Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked0
99Kazik na ŻywoArtyści0
100Lech JanerkaRower0
101Spin DoctorsTwo Princes0
102Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)0
103Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open0
104The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction0
105RammsteinMutter0
106Bryan AdamsSummer of '690
107PJ HarveyDown By The Water0
108The DoorsHello, I Love You0
109The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony0
110Alice In ChainsNo Excuses0
111The CureClose to Me0
112Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.0
113Foo FightersBest of You0
114The WhoBehind Blue Eyes0
115ExtremeGet The Funk Out0
116Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows0
117T.RexGet It On0
118Living ColourGlamour Boys0
119Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes0
120Thin LizzyJailbreak0
121RadioheadKarma Police0
122The ClashLondon Calling0
123David BowieZiggy Stardust0
124HumanPolski0
125Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground0
126Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love0
127SladeFar Far Away0
128Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis0
129U2New Year's Day0
130The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer0
131Deep PurpleBlack Night0
132Eric ClaptonCocaine0
133The BeatlesHey Jude0
134BeckLoser0
135WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving0
136Deep PurpleHush0
137The EaglesHotel California0
138Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)0
139KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II0
140Patti SmithBecause The Night0
141FugaziWaiting Room0
142CreamSunshine of Your Love0
143The ClashRock the Casbah0
144Lady PankZostawcie Titanica0
145Rage Against the MachineBombtrack0
146Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry0
147Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence0
148EuropeThe Final Countdown0
149UFODoctor Doctor0
150Bon JoviIt's My Life0
151Stone Temple PilotsPlush0
152PixiesWhere's My Mind?0
153Faith No MoreEvidence0
154Bon JoviKeep the Faith0
155Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me0
156Billy IdolRebel Yell0
157Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar0
158System Of A DownLonely Day0
159Green DayBasket Case0
160Van HalenJump0
161The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun0
162The PoliceRoxanne0
163T.RexChildren of the Revolution0
164Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu0
165The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love0
166The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)0
167AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie0
168Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends0
169Alice CooperPoison0
170Gary MooreStill Got the Blues0
171Oddział ZamkniętyParty0
172Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight0
173Judas PriestTurbo Lover0
174Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic0
175White StripesSeven Nation Army0
176KultO Ani0