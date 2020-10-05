Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 253
1Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart+4
2KissDetroit Rock City+4
3SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-2
4Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+5
5Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+3
6The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+4
7Pearl JamAlive-3
8Black SabbathParanoid+4
9Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-7
10MotörheadAce Of Spades+4
11The CranberriesZombie+6
12AerosmithDream On+6
13NirvanaLithium-10
14MaanamCykady na cykladach+9
15BostonMore Than a Feeling-4
16The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun+3
17BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+5
18Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-11
19ZZ TopLegs-6
20Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll+8
21Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower+5
22Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-6
23Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-8
24The CureBoys Don't Cry-4
25The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
26QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-2
27MetallicaEnter Sandman-6
28The PoliceRoxannen
29SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-4
30Faith No MoreEpic-3
Propozycje
1KultPolska-3
2MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-3
3T.RexGet It On-3
4AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
5SoundgardenOutshined-3
6Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
8Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
9Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
10SoundgardenSpoonman-3
11Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
12DioHoly Diver-3
13SaxonBroken Heroes-3
14Alice In ChainsWould?-3
15Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
16The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
17Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
18Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
19AC/DCBack In Black-3
20Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
21The CultFire Woman-3
22Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
23HeyTeksański-3
24U2New Year's Day-3
25KobranockaHipisówka-3
26MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
27Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
28AC/DCThunderstruck-3
29Pearl JamJeremy-3
30DżemSen o Victorii-3
31AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
32Pearl JamEven Flow-3
33Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
34KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
35INXSNeed You Tonight-3
36AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-3
37Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
38Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
39Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
40The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
41RadioheadKarma Police-3
42Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
43Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
44GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
45SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
46ColdplayFix You-3
47R.E.M.Man on the moon-3
48PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
49Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
50Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-3
51The WhoMy Generation-3
52Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
53Iggy PopThe Passenger-3
54U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
55Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
56Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
57EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
58Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
59Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
60R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
61RadioheadCreep-3
62KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
63The EaglesHotel California-3
64Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
65Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-3
66Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
67Alice CooperPoison-3
68Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
69Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
70Lech JanerkaRower-3
71Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-3
72UFODoctor Doctor-3
73Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
74ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
75Van HalenJump-3
76KissLove Gun-3
77Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
78NirvanaCome As You Are-3
79NirvanaRape Me-3
80Faith No MoreEvidence-3
81Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
82Black SabbathIron Man-3
83Foo FightersBig Me-3
84Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
85RammsteinMutter-3
86RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
87White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
88KultDo Ani-3
89Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
90Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
91The ClashRock the Casbah-3
92Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
93Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
94Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
95KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
96Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
97NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
98MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3
99QueenWe Are the Champions-3
100The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
101Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-3
102Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
103The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
104FreeAll Right Now-3
105Jimi HendrixHey Joe-3
106T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
107Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
108Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
109The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
110NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
111System Of A DownLonely Day-3
112AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
113Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
114Foo FightersBest of You-3
115Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
116Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
117Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
118Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
119The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
120Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
121Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
122SladeFar Far Away-3
123Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
124The DoorsLight My Fire-3
125ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
126Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
127PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
128TroggsWild Thing-3
129Green DayBasket Case-3
130The BeatlesCome Together-3
131Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
132Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-3
133Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
134Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
135Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
136Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-3
137Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
138Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
139Eric ClaptonLayla-3
140David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
141The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
142Def LeppardHysteria-3
143Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
144WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
145The ClashLondon Calling-3
146KultO Ani-3
147The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
148Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
149Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
150Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
151Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
152Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
153QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
154The CureClose to Me-3
155Deep PurpleHush-3
156OasisWonderwall-3
157CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
158DżemWhisky-3
159Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
160The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
161The BeatlesHey Jude-3
162BeckLoser-3
163FugaziWaiting Room-3
164The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-3
165The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
166Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
167The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
168Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
169The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
170R.E.M.One I Love-3
171John LennonImagine-3
172Judas PriestTurbo Lover-3
173HumanPolski-3
174QueenWe Will Rock You-3
175The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
176Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3