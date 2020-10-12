Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 254
1Black SabbathParanoid+7
2Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+2
3Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+2
4Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-3
5The CranberriesZombie+6
6KissDetroit Rock City-4
7MaanamCykady na cykladach+7
8Pearl JamAlive-1
9SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-6
10The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-4
11AerosmithDream On+1
12Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-3
13Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower+8
14BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+3
15Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+3
16ZZ TopLegs+3
17Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
18NirvanaLithium-5
19BostonMore Than a Feeling-4
20MotörheadAce Of Spades-10
21The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+4
22The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-6
23QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+3
24Faith No MoreEpic+6
25Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
26Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name-3
27The PoliceRoxanne+1
28AC/DCBack In Blackn
29The CureBoys Don't Cry-5
30MetallicaEnter Sandman-3
Propozycje
1Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-3
2John LennonImagine-3
3RadioheadKarma Police-3
4SoundgardenOutshined-3
5Temple of the DogHunger Strike-3
6Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-3
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-3
8SoundgardenSpoonman-3
9MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-3
10AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-3
11KultPolska-3
12Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-3
13U2New Year's Day-3
14Led ZeppelinAll My Love-3
15Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-3
16AC/DCHighway to Hell-3
17Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-3
18MetallicaNothing Else Matters-3
19KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-3
20KobranockaHipisówka-3
21SaxonBroken Heroes-3
22Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-3
23The DoorsRiders On The Storm-3
24DżemSen o Victorii-3
25Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-3
26Pearl JamEven Flow-3
27Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-3
28Alice In ChainsWould?-3
29FreeAll Right Now-3
30HeyTeksański-3
31DioHoly Diver-3
32Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-3
33HumanPolski-3
34The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-3
35Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-3
36Pearl JamJeremy-3
37RushThe Spirit of Radio-3
38The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-3
39KultHej, czy nie wiecie-3
40The CultFire Woman-3
41The ClashLondon Calling-3
42Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-3
43Black SabbathIron Man-3
44Peter GabrielSledgehammer-3
45The DoorsLight My Fire-3
46The DoorsPeople Are Strange-3
47Van HalenJump-3
48AC/DCThunderstruck-3
49INXSNeed You Tonight-3
50The CureClose to Me-3
51GenesisLand Of Confusion-3
52Judas PriestTurbo Lover-3
53Deep PurpleHighway Star-3
54KissLove Gun-3
55KultDo Ani-3
56SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-3
57Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-3
58ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-3
59Lech JanerkaRower-3
60ColdplayFix You-3
61EuropeThe Final Countdown-3
62Judas PriestBreaking The Law-3
63System Of A DownLonely Day-3
64Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-3
65U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-3
66QueenBohemian Rhapsody-3
67Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-3
68Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-3
69Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-3
70Oddział ZamkniętyParty-3
71KissRock and Roll All Nite-3
72R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-3
73R.E.M.Man on the moon-3
74The BeatlesCome Together-3
75Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-3
76Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-3
77Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-3
78Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-3
79QueenWe Will Rock You-3
80BeckLoser-3
81RadioheadCreep-3
82R.E.M.One I Love-3
83WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-3
84Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-3
85The EaglesHotel California-3
86Iggy PopThe Passenger-3
87NirvanaRape Me-3
88Pink FloydWish You Were Here-3
89The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-3
90Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-3
91TroggsWild Thing-3
92OasisWonderwall-3
93Jimi HendrixHey Joe-3
94Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-3
95DżemWhisky-3
96The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-3
97Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-3
98Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-3
99Faith No MoreEvidence-3
100T.RexGet It On-3
101Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-3
102NirvanaCome As You Are-3
103The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-3
104SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-3
105Billy IdolCradle of Love-3
106Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-3
107Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-3
108Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-3
109AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-3
110KultO Ani-3
111The BeatlesHey Jude-3
112FugaziWaiting Room-3
113Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-3
114CreamSunshine of Your Love-3
115The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-3
116Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-3
117Deep PurpleHush-3
118Foo FightersBig Me-3
119Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-3
120Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-3
121Pink FloydComfortably Numb-3
122PixiesWhere's My Mind?-3
123Bon JoviKeep the Faith-3
124Eric ClaptonCocaine-3
125NirvanaAbout A Girl-3
126Foo FightersBest of You-3
127Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-3
128UFODoctor Doctor-3
129Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-3
130Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-3
131RammsteinMutter-3
132White StripesSeven Nation Army-3
133Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-3
134Stone Temple PilotsPlush-3
135Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-3
136Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-3
137The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-3
138Bon JoviIt's My Life-3
139Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-3
140ExtremeGet The Funk Out-3
141David BowieZiggy Stardust-3
142NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-3
143The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-3
144Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-3
145PJ HarveyDown By The Water-3
146Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-3
147Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-3
148SladeFar Far Away-3
149AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-3
150Patti SmithBecause The Night-3
151Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-3
152Green DayBasket Case-3
153Eric ClaptonLayla-3
154Billy IdolRebel Yell-3
155The ClashRock the Casbah-3
156Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-3
157QueenWe Are the Champions-3
158Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-3
159T.RexChildren of the Revolution-3
160Deep PurpleBlack Night-3
161Def LeppardHysteria-3
162The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-3
163The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-3
164Thin LizzyJailbreak-3
165Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-3
166Alice CooperPoison-3
167Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-3
168Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-3
169The WhoMy Generation-3
170Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-3
171Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-3
172Living ColourGlamour Boys-3
173The DoorsHello, I Love You-3
174Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-3
175The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-3
176MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-3