Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 255
1Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+1
2SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+7
3MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
4Black SabbathParanoid-3
5KissDetroit Rock City+1
6BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+8
7Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-4
8AerosmithDream On+3
9The CranberriesZombie-4
10Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+2
11NirvanaLithium+7
12Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-8
13Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+4
14The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+7
15The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5
16Pearl JamAlive-8
17QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+6
18ZZ TopLegs-2
19Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+7
20Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-7
21BostonMore Than a Feeling-2
22AC/DCBack In Black+6
23Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-8
24The CureBoys Don't Cry+5
25The PoliceRoxanne+2
26MotörheadAce Of Spades-6
27The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-5
28Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-3
29MetallicaEnter Sandman+1
30Faith No MoreEpic-6
Propozycje
1Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-6
2Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-6
3MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-6
4KultDo Ani-6
5Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-6
6SoundgardenOutshined-6
7KobranockaHipisówka-6
8Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-6
9Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-6
10Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-6
11Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-6
12The ClashLondon Calling-6
13AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-6
14The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-6
15Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-6
16KultPolska-6
17Alice In ChainsWould?-6
18KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-6
19MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-6
20HumanPolski-6
21The DoorsRiders On The Storm-6
22FreeAll Right Now-6
23SoundgardenSpoonman-6
24Pearl JamJeremy-6
25Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-6
26AC/DCHighway to Hell-6
27Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-6
28KissLove Gun-6
29Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-6
30Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-6
31Peter GabrielSledgehammer-6
32AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-6
33Def LeppardHysteria-6
34The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-6
35Temple of the DogHunger Strike-6
36Led ZeppelinAll My Love-6
37Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-6
38KissRock and Roll All Nite-6
39Pearl JamEven Flow-6
40Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-6
41AC/DCThunderstruck-6
42The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-6
43Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-6
44Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-6
45KultHej, czy nie wiecie-6
46RadioheadCreep-6
47Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-6
48Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-6
49Oddział ZamkniętyParty-6
50Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-6
51The CultFire Woman-6
52DioHoly Diver-6
53SaxonBroken Heroes-6
54DżemWhisky-6
55Judas PriestBreaking The Law-6
56Judas PriestTurbo Lover-6
57Billy IdolCradle of Love-6
58John LennonImagine-6
59Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-6
60Deep PurpleHighway Star-6
61Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-6
62EuropeThe Final Countdown-6
63The CureClose to Me-6
64RadioheadKarma Police-6
65Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-6
66Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-6
67Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-6
68The EaglesHotel California-6
69Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-6
70SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-6
71Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-6
72Deep PurpleHush-6
73CreamSunshine of Your Love-6
74U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-6
75Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-6
76The BeatlesCome Together-6
77Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-6
78TroggsWild Thing-6
79QueenBohemian Rhapsody-6
80Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-6
81ExtremeGet The Funk Out-6
82NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-6
83Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-6
84Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-6
85Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-6
86Living ColourGlamour Boys-6
87Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-6
88Bon JoviIt's My Life-6
89PJ HarveyDown By The Water-6
90QueenWe Are the Champions-6
91David BowieZiggy Stardust-6
92The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-6
93Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-6
94Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-6
95Stone Temple PilotsPlush-6
96INXSNeed You Tonight-6
97Foo FightersBest of You-6
98GenesisLand Of Confusion-6
99Thin LizzyJailbreak-6
100Eric ClaptonLayla-6
101System Of A DownLonely Day-6
102The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-6
103Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-6
104Pink FloydComfortably Numb-6
105AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-6
106Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-6
107DżemSen o Victorii-6
108R.E.M.Man on the moon-6
109Jimi HendrixHey Joe-6
110HeyTeksański-6
111U2New Year's Day-6
112Pink FloydWish You Were Here-6
113UFODoctor Doctor-6
114RammsteinMutter-6
115Billy IdolRebel Yell-6
116Patti SmithBecause The Night-6
117White StripesSeven Nation Army-6
118R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-6
119BeckLoser-6
120The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-6
121WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-6
122Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-6
123The DoorsLight My Fire-6
124Van HalenJump-6
125ColdplayFix You-6
126Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-6
127The WhoMy Generation-6
128Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-6
129Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-6
130Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-6
131PixiesWhere's My Mind?-6
132NirvanaAbout A Girl-6
133The ClashRock the Casbah-6
134T.RexChildren of the Revolution-6
135RushThe Spirit of Radio-6
136KultO Ani-6
137Alice CooperPoison-6
138The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-6
139NirvanaRape Me-6
140Black SabbathIron Man-6
141OasisWonderwall-6
142SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-6
143Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-6
144MetallicaNothing Else Matters-6
145Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-6
146NirvanaCome As You Are-6
147Faith No MoreEvidence-6
148T.RexGet It On-6
149Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-6
150Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-6
151ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-6
152QueenWe Will Rock You-6
153R.E.M.One I Love-6
154Iggy PopThe Passenger-6
155The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-6
156Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-6
157Lech JanerkaRower-6
158Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-6
159Deep PurpleBlack Night-6
160Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-6
161FugaziWaiting Room-6
162Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-6
163The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-6
164Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-6
165SladeFar Far Away-6
166Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-6
167Bon JoviKeep the Faith-6
168Foo FightersBig Me-6
169The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-6
170Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-6
171Green DayBasket Case-6
172Eric ClaptonCocaine-6
173The DoorsPeople Are Strange-6
174The BeatlesHey Jude-6
175The DoorsHello, I Love You-6
176The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-6