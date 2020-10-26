Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 256
1BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu+5
2Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-1
3AerosmithDream On+5
4KissDetroit Rock City+1
5MaanamCykady na cykladach-2
6The CranberriesZombie+3
7SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-5
8Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-1
9The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
10Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+3
11Black SabbathParanoid-7
12BostonMore Than a Feeling+9
13Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-3
14Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+9
15NirvanaLithium-4
16Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+3
17Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-5
18Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower+2
19MotörheadAce Of Spades+7
20Pearl JamAlive-4
21ZZ TopLegs-3
22The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-7
23The CureBoys Don't Cry+1
24Faith No MoreEpic+6
25QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-8
26MetallicaEnter Sandman+3
27AC/DCBack In Black-5
28Judas PriestTurbo Lovern
29The PoliceRoxanne-4
30Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-2
Propozycje
1CreamSunshine of Your Love-2
2The WhoMy Generation-2
3Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-2
4SoundgardenOutshined-2
5Temple of the DogHunger Strike-2
6AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-2
7Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-2
8Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-2
9DioHoly Diver-2
10SoundgardenSpoonman-2
11Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-2
12Def LeppardHysteria-2
13SaxonBroken Heroes-2
14The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-2
15Alice In ChainsWould?-2
16Led ZeppelinAll My Love-2
17The CultFire Woman-2
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-2
19KobranockaHipisówka-2
20Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-2
21Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-2
22Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-2
23AC/DCThunderstruck-2
24MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-2
25Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-2
26The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-2
27U2New Year's Day-2
28MetallicaNothing Else Matters-2
29KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-2
30HeyTeksański-2
31Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-2
32Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-2
33Pink FloydWish You Were Here-2
34The DoorsRiders On The Storm-2
35KultPolska-2
36KissLove Gun-2
37NirvanaCome As You Are-2
38Foo FightersBig Me-2
39AC/DCHighway to Hell-2
40KultDo Ani-2
41Black SabbathIron Man-2
42Jimi HendrixHey Joe-2
43HumanPolski-2
44Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-2
45The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-2
46Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-2
47Alice CooperPoison-2
48Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-2
49The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-2
50Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-2
51DżemSen o Victorii-2
52Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-2
53The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-2
54Deep PurpleBlack Night-2
55Pearl JamJeremy-2
56The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-2
57Pearl JamEven Flow-2
58TroggsWild Thing-2
59ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-2
60Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-2
61Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-2
62KultHej, czy nie wiecie-2
63SladeFar Far Away-2
64FreeAll Right Now-2
65RushThe Spirit of Radio-2
66Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-2
67QueenBohemian Rhapsody-2
68Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-2
69MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-2
70KissRock and Roll All Nite-2
71DżemWhisky-2
72T.RexGet It On-2
73Bon JoviIt's My Life-2
74The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-2
75Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-2
76The DoorsHello, I Love You-2
77Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-2
78SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-2
79Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-2
80Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-2
81The BeatlesCome Together-2
82Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-2
83NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-2
84Judas PriestBreaking The Law-2
85The DoorsPeople Are Strange-2
86Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-2
87Billy IdolRebel Yell-2
88Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-2
89The EaglesHotel California-2
90KultO Ani-2
91Pink FloydComfortably Numb-2
92Peter GabrielSledgehammer-2
93Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-2
94John LennonImagine-2
95Oddział ZamkniętyParty-2
96Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-2
97Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-2
98ColdplayFix You-2
99Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-2
100SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-2
101EuropeThe Final Countdown-2
102T.RexChildren of the Revolution-2
103Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-2
104Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-2
105AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-2
106The BeatlesHey Jude-2
107Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-2
108PixiesWhere's My Mind?-2
109The ClashRock the Casbah-2
110The CureClose to Me-2
111Thin LizzyJailbreak-2
112Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-2
113Deep PurpleHighway Star-2
114Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-2
115Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-2
116Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-2
117Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-2
118R.E.M.One I Love-2
119Eric ClaptonCocaine-2
120U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-2
121Foo FightersBest of You-2
122Green DayBasket Case-2
123INXSNeed You Tonight-2
124Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-2
125RadioheadKarma Police-2
126RammsteinMutter-2
127QueenWe Are the Champions-2
128The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-2
129Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-2
130Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-2
131NirvanaAbout A Girl-2
132Lech JanerkaRower-2
133Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-2
134The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-2
135Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-2
136Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-2
137QueenWe Will Rock You-2
138The DoorsLight My Fire-2
139Eric ClaptonLayla-2
140Deep PurpleHush-2
141White StripesSeven Nation Army-2
142Iggy PopThe Passenger-2
143R.E.M.Man on the moon-2
144Living ColourGlamour Boys-2
145PJ HarveyDown By The Water-2
146Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-2
147Stone Temple PilotsPlush-2
148Patti SmithBecause The Night-2
149Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-2
150System Of A DownLonely Day-2
151Faith No MoreEvidence-2
152The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-2
153BeckLoser-2
154The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-2
155R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-2
156NirvanaRape Me-2
157Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-2
158Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-2
159OasisWonderwall-2
160ExtremeGet The Funk Out-2
161Billy IdolCradle of Love-2
162AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-2
163Bon JoviKeep the Faith-2
164WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-2
165The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-2
166Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-2
167Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-2
168GenesisLand Of Confusion-2
169David BowieZiggy Stardust-2
170The ClashLondon Calling-2
171FugaziWaiting Room-2
172Van HalenJump-2
173Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-2
174RadioheadCreep-2
175Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-2
176UFODoctor Doctor-2