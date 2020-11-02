Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 257
1MaanamCykady na cykladach+4
2BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-1
3The CranberriesZombie+3
4The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+5
5Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+5
6Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-4
7AerosmithDream On-4
8NirvanaLithium+7
9Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+7
10Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-2
11Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+3
12KissDetroit Rock City-8
13SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-6
14Black SabbathParanoid-3
15The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+7
16Pearl JamAlive+4
17MotörheadAce Of Spades+2
18BostonMore Than a Feeling-6
19Faith No MoreEpic+5
20Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-7
21Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-3
22MetallicaEnter Sandman+4
23Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-6
24Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll+6
25The CureBoys Don't Cry-2
26ZZ TopLegs-5
27Judas PriestTurbo Lover+1
28QueenAnother One Bites the Dust-3
29AC/DCBack In Black-2
30The StoogesI Wanna Be Your Dogn
Propozycje
1Jefferson AirplaneSomebody To Loven
2Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cryn
3Temple of the DogHunger Striken
4SoundgardenSpoonmann
5Deep PurplePerfect Strangersn
6AudioslaveShow Me How to Liven
7SoundgardenOutshinedn
8Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)n
9Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Deadn
10DioHoly Divern
11Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apartn
12Def LeppardHysterian
13Led ZeppelinImmigrant Songn
14AC/DCHighway to Helln
15SaxonBroken Heroesn
16KultPolskan
17Pink FloydWish You Were Heren
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Holen
19Guns N' RosesNovember Rainn
20The CultFire Womann
21AC/DCThunderstruckn
22Led ZeppelinAll My Loven
23Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.n
24KobranockaHipisówkan
25HeyTeksańskin
26Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Openn
27The CureClose to Men
28Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UKn
29Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tearsn
30The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)n
31MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tollsn
32AerosmithLivin' On The Edgen
33FreeAll Right Nown
34KissLove Gunn
35Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabaman
36HumanPolskin
37Edyta BartosiewiczSzałn
38The DoorsRiders On The Stormn
39Stone Temple PilotsPlushn
40RushThe Spirit of Radion
41Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snun
42NirvanaCome As You Aren
43MetallicaNothing Else Mattersn
44Deep PurpleBlack Nightn
45Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stonen
46KultHej, czy nie wiecien
47DżemSen o Victoriin
48Jimi HendrixHey Joen
49The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sunn
50DżemWhiskyn
51The BeatlesHere Comes the Sunn
52Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Wordn
53QueenBohemian Rhapsodyn
54The WhoMy Generationn
55Lady PankZostawcie Titanican
56RammsteinMuttern
57MegadethSymphony Of Destructionn
58The Rolling StonesBrown Sugarn
59R.E.M.Man on the moonn
60Jimi HendrixCrosstown Trafficn
61U2New Year's Dayn
62Black SabbathIron Mann
63Pink FloydComfortably Numbn
64Pearl JamJeremyn
65U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)n
66Red Hot Chili PeppersDani Californian
67NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spiritn
68The PoliceRoxannen
69Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)n
70CreamSunshine of Your Loven
71Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About Youn
72QueenWe Are the Championsn
73KultDo Anin
74Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jarn
75Billy IdolRebel Yelln
76UFODoctor Doctorn
77RadioheadCreepn
78Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silencen
79QueenWe Will Rock Youn
80Dire StraitsSultans Of Swingn
81Kazik na ŻywoArtyścin
82Gary MooreStill Got the Bluesn
83Skid RowYouth Gone Wildn
84Iron MaidenRun to the Hillsn
85Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Groundn
86Rage Against the MachineBombtrackn
87Deep PurpleHighway Starn
88NirvanaRape Men
89The EaglesHotel Californian
90Bon JoviKeep the Faithn
91TroggsWild Thingn
92KissRock and Roll All Niten
93NirvanaAbout A Girln
94Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friendsn
95The ClashLondon Callingn
96Oddział ZamkniętyPartyn
97Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)n
98BeckLosern
99Bryan AdamsSummer of '69n
100Def LeppardLet's Get Rockedn
101SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wildn
102The DoorsHello, I Love Youn
103R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)n
104David BowieZiggy Stardustn
105Bon JoviIt's My Lifen
106John LennonImaginen
107Eric ClaptonCocainen
108GenesisLand Of Confusionn
109Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Walln
110ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'n
111SladeFar Far Awayn
112KultO Anin
113The DoorsPeople Are Strangen
114The AtarisThe Boys Of Summern
115PJ HarveyDown By The Watern
116Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Siden
117ExtremeGet The Funk Outn
118T.RexChildren of the Revolutionn
119Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradlen
120T.RexGet It Onn
121Sex PistolsGod Save the Queenn
122Faith No MoreEvidencen
123Peter GabrielSledgehammern
124Spin DoctorsTwo Princesn
125The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)n
126The BeatlesHey Juden
127Living ColourGlamour Boysn
128Billy IdolCradle of Loven
129AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosien
130Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Loven
131Faith No MoreMidlife Crisisn
132R.E.M.One I Loven
133Franz FerdinandTake Me Outn
134Foo FightersBest of Youn
135The VerveBitter Sweet Symphonyn
136OasisWonderwalln
137SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Riden
138The BeatlesCome Togethern
139Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonightn
140Alice In ChainsWould?n
141WhitesnakeFool For Your Lovingn
142Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'ern
143ColdplayFix Youn
144INXSNeed You Tonightn
145White StripesSeven Nation Armyn
146The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Bandn
147Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful Worldn
148Foo FightersBig Men
149Green DayBasket Casen
150System Of A DownLonely Dayn
151Patti SmithBecause The Nightn
152Van HalenJumpn
153EuropeThe Final Countdownn
154Deep PurpleHushn
155Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Men
156Iggy PopThe Passengern
157Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Awayn
158PixiesWhere's My Mind?n
159Eric ClaptonLaylan
160The WhoBehind Blue Eyesn
161Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyesn
162Thin LizzyJailbreakn
163The ClashRock the Casbahn
164The DoorsLight My Firen
165Lech JanerkaRowern
166Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)n
167Alice In ChainsNo Excusesn
168Alice CooperPoisonn
169The PoliceMessage In A Bottlen
170RadioheadKarma Policen
171KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You IIn
172Pearl JamEven Flown
173Judas PriestBreaking The Lawn
174The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfactionn
175Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Townn
176Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knowsn
177The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Loven
178FugaziWaiting Roomn