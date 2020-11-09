Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 258
1The CranberriesZombie+2
2Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine+3
3The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+1
4Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+5
5BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-3
6MaanamCykady na cykladach-5
7Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water+4
8AerosmithDream On-1
9Black SabbathParanoid+5
10SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun+3
11Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight-5
12MotörheadAce Of Spades+5
13Faith No MoreEpic+6
14NirvanaLithium-6
15KissDetroit Rock City-3
16Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black+4
17MetallicaEnter Sandman+5
18Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)-8
19Pearl JamAlive-3
20The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop-5
21Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower0
22Judas PriestTurbo Lover+5
23ZZ TopLegs+3
24QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+4
25The StoogesI Wanna Be Your Dog+5
26BostonMore Than a Feeling-8
27Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-4
28Alice In ChainsWould?n
29Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll-5
30AC/DCBack In Black-1
Propozycje
1The WhoMy Generation-1
2Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-1
3Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-1
4Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-1
5Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-1
6Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-1
7DioHoly Diver-1
8Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-1
9SaxonBroken Heroes-1
10The CureBoys Don't Cry-1
11The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-1
12FreeAll Right Now-1
13Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-1
14Def LeppardHysteria-1
15Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-1
16Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-1
17Jefferson AirplaneSomebody To Love-1
18Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-1
19Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-1
20Pink FloydWish You Were Here-1
21Jimi HendrixHey Joe-1
22MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-1
23Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-1
24DżemSen o Victorii-1
25AC/DCThunderstruck-1
26MetallicaNothing Else Matters-1
27The CureClose to Me-1
28HeyTeksański-1
29Oddział ZamkniętyParty-1
30Led ZeppelinAll My Love-1
31U2New Year's Day-1
32GenesisLand Of Confusion-1
33The CultFire Woman-1
34R.E.M.Man on the moon-1
35Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-1
36Alice CooperPoison-1
37The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-1
38Eric ClaptonLayla-1
39Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-1
40KultPolska-1
41RushThe Spirit of Radio-1
42NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-1
43KobranockaHipisówka-1
44Deep PurpleBlack Night-1
45The DoorsLight My Fire-1
46White StripesSeven Nation Army-1
47SoundgardenSpoonman-1
48The DoorsRiders On The Storm-1
49QueenBohemian Rhapsody-1
50INXSNeed You Tonight-1
51KultHej, czy nie wiecie-1
52MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-1
53Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-1
54RadioheadCreep-1
55Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-1
56The ClashLondon Calling-1
57Black SabbathIron Man-1
58Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-1
59Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-1
60Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-1
61QueenWe Are the Champions-1
62Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-1
63QueenWe Will Rock You-1
64The DoorsPeople Are Strange-1
65Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-1
66Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-1
67KultO Ani-1
68Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-1
69The EaglesHotel California-1
70KultDo Ani-1
71Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-1
72The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-1
73The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-1
74The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-1
75Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-1
76AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-1
77AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-1
78CreamSunshine of Your Love-1
79The PoliceRoxanne-1
80SoundgardenOutshined-1
81Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-1
82Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-1
83Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-1
84Temple of the DogHunger Strike-1
85DżemWhisky-1
86The DoorsHello, I Love You-1
87U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-1
88Billy IdolRebel Yell-1
89Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-1
90John LennonImagine-1
91Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-1
92T.RexChildren of the Revolution-1
93Pink FloydComfortably Numb-1
94TroggsWild Thing-1
95AC/DCHighway to Hell-1
96HumanPolski-1
97SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-1
98SladeFar Far Away-1
99BeckLoser-1
100Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-1
101Billy IdolCradle of Love-1
102The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-1
103Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-1
104Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-1
105Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-1
106Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-1
107Pearl JamJeremy-1
108PixiesWhere's My Mind?-1
109Foo FightersBig Me-1
110Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-1
111The BeatlesHey Jude-1
112NirvanaRape Me-1
113Eric ClaptonCocaine-1
114Deep PurpleHighway Star-1
115NirvanaCome As You Are-1
116The BeatlesCome Together-1
117Judas PriestBreaking The Law-1
118Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-1
119Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-1
120NirvanaAbout A Girl-1
121Iggy PopThe Passenger-1
122EuropeThe Final Countdown-1
123WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-1
124The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-1
125SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-1
126ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-1
127AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-1
128Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-1
129RadioheadKarma Police-1
130The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-1
131Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-1
132Patti SmithBecause The Night-1
133Bon JoviKeep the Faith-1
134Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-1
135The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-1
136OasisWonderwall-1
137Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-1
138Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-1
139ColdplayFix You-1
140The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-1
141Green DayBasket Case-1
142Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-1
143Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-1
144PJ HarveyDown By The Water-1
145Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-1
146Faith No MoreEvidence-1
147T.RexGet It On-1
148R.E.M.One I Love-1
149Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-1
150The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-1
151Bon JoviIt's My Life-1
152ExtremeGet The Funk Out-1
153Stone Temple PilotsPlush-1
154David BowieZiggy Stardust-1
155Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-1
156R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-1
157Thin LizzyJailbreak-1
158KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-1
159Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-1
160The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-1
161FugaziWaiting Room-1
162Living ColourGlamour Boys-1
163Foo FightersBest of You-1
164Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-1
165Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-1
166Van HalenJump-1
167The ClashRock the Casbah-1
168Deep PurpleHush-1
169The BreedersCannonball-1
170System Of A DownLonely Day-1
171Peter GabrielSledgehammer-1
172Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-1
173Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-1
174Pearl JamEven Flow-1
175Lech JanerkaRower-1
176KissRock and Roll All Nite-1
177KissLove Gun-1
178UFODoctor Doctor-1
179RammsteinMutter-1