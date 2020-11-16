Klasyczna Lista Przebojów - notowanie 259
1Rage Against the MachineKilling In The Name+3
2The ClashShould I Stay or Should I Go+1
3Black SabbathParanoid+6
4The CranberriesZombie-3
5MaanamCykady na cykladach+1
6MotörheadAce Of Spades+6
7KissDetroit Rock City+8
8Iron Maiden2 Minutes to Midnight+3
9Faith No MoreEpic+4
10BreakoutOni zaraz przyjdą tu-5
11Guns N' RosesSweet Child o' Mine-9
12Deep PurpleSmoke on the Water-5
13Led ZeppelinGood Times Bad Times (Live)+5
14AerosmithDream On-6
15The RamonesBlitzkrieg Bop+5
16SoundgardenBlack Hole Sun-6
17Joan JettI Love Rock 'n' Roll+12
18Rolling Stones, ThePaint It Black-2
19NirvanaLithium-5
20MetallicaEnter Sandman-3
21The StoogesI Wanna Be Your Dog+4
22QueenAnother One Bites the Dust+2
23Alice In ChainsWould?+5
24AC/DCBack In Black+6
25ZZ TopLegs-2
26Jimi HendrixAll Along The Watchtower-5
27Pearl JamAlive-8
28Jefferson AirplaneSomebody To Loven
29Judas PriestTurbo Lover-7
30BostonMore Than a Feeling-4
Propozycje
1Lou ReedWalk on the Wild Side-4
2The BeatlesSgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-4
3Billy IdolRebel Yell-4
4Led ZeppelinKashmir (Live)-4
5Iron MaidenBe Quick or Be Dead-4
6DioHoly Diver-4
7Deep PurplePerfect Strangers-4
8SaxonBroken Heroes-4
9Led ZeppelinImmigrant Song-4
10Def LeppardHysteria-4
11Alice In ChainsDown in a Hole-4
12Led ZeppelinAll My Love-4
13The CultFire Woman-4
14The WhoMy Generation-4
15The CureBoys Don't Cry-4
16Dire StraitsSultans Of Swing-4
17The CultEdie (Ciao Baby)-4
18RushThe Spirit of Radio-4
19HumanPolski-4
20KultPolska-4
21MetallicaFor Whom the Bell Tolls-4
22HeyTeksański-4
23MegadethSymphony Of Destruction-4
24Jimi HendrixHey Joe-4
25Black SabbathIron Man-4
26AC/DCHighway to Hell-4
27Bruce SpringsteenBorn in the U.S.A.-4
28Alice CooperPoison-4
29DżemSen o Victorii-4
30The DoorsRiders On The Storm-4
31Iron MaidenRun to the Hills-4
32GenesisLand Of Confusion-4
33AC/DCThunderstruck-4
34Thin LizzyWhiskey In The Jar-4
35KultHej, czy nie wiecie-4
36Red Hot Chili PeppersHigher Ground-4
37Ozzy OsbourneNo More Tears-4
38FreeAll Right Now-4
39Red Hot Chili PeppersDani California-4
40Janis JoplinPiece Of My Heart-4
41Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersInto the Great Wide Open-4
42QueenWe Will Rock You-4
43AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie-4
44RammsteinMutter-4
45Lynyrd SkynyrdSweet Home Alabama-4
46The DoorsHello, I Love You-4
47Van HalenAin't Talkin' 'bout Love-4
48AudioslaveShow Me How to Live-4
49Foo FightersEverlong (Dave Grohl)-4
50Lech JanerkaRower-4
51Pink FloydAnother Brick in the Wall-4
52Joey RamoneWhat A Wonderful World-4
53DżemWhisky-4
54Joe CockerWith a Little Help From My Friends-4
55The AnimalsThe House of the Rising Sun-4
56Peter GabrielSledgehammer-4
57Bob DylanLike A Rolling Stone-4
58Led ZeppelinWhole Lotta Love (Live)-4
59Faith No MoreMidlife Crisis-4
60Ugly Kid JoeEveryting About You-4
61Thin LizzyDon't Believe A Word-4
62QueenBohemian Rhapsody-4
63The DoorsLight My Fire-4
64Oddział ZamkniętyParty-4
65Skid RowYouth Gone Wild-4
66ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin'-4
67NirvanaSmells Like Teen Spirit-4
68R.E.M.Man on the moon-4
69U2Where The Streets Have No Name (Single Edit)-4
70RadioheadCreep-4
71The DoorsPeople Are Strange-4
72Eric ClaptonLayla-4
73Led ZeppelinD'yer Mak'er-4
74QueenWe Are the Champions-4
75White StripesSeven Nation Army-4
76Deep PurpleBlack Night-4
77David BowieZiggy Stardust-4
78SoundgardenOutshined-4
79The PoliceMessage In A Bottle-4
80The BeatlesCome Together-4
81Sex PistolsAnarchy In The UK-4
82Depeche ModeEnjoy the Silence-4
83FugaziWaiting Room-4
84WhitesnakeFool For Your Loving-4
85The Rolling StonesBrown Sugar-4
86Bon JoviIt's My Life-4
87Def LeppardPour Some Sugar on Me-4
88KultDo Ani-4
89Guns N' RosesNovember Rain-4
90The Rolling Stones(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction-4
91Led ZeppelinStairway to Heaven (Live)-4
92Green DayBasket Case-4
93EuropeThe Final Countdown-4
94Red Hot Chili PeppersGive It Away-4
95The VerveBitter Sweet Symphony-4
96Ugly Kid JoeCats in the cradle-4
97Eric ClaptonCocaine-4
98John LennonImagine-4
99Lady PankZostawcie Titanica-4
100INXSNeed You Tonight-4
101KultO Ani-4
102Judas PriestBreaking The Law-4
103Jimi HendrixCrosstown Traffic-4
104Pink FloydComfortably Numb-4
105PixiesWhere's My Mind?-4
106Limp BizkitBehind Blue Eyes-4
107U2New Year's Day-4
108Gary MooreStill Got the Blues-4
109Iggy PopThe Passenger-4
110MetallicaNothing Else Matters-4
111NirvanaCome As You Are-4
112Joy DivisionLove Will Tear Us Apart-4
113T.RexChildren of the Revolution-4
114The CureClose to Me-4
115The BeatlesHey Jude-4
116The ClashLondon Calling-4
117The PoliceRoxanne-4
118The DarknessI Believe In A Thing Called Love-4
119SteppenwolfBorn To Be Wild-4
120Sex PistolsGod Save the Queen-4
121The BeatlesHere Comes the Sun-4
122System Of A DownLonely Day-4
123Foo FightersBest of You-4
124Foo FightersBig Me-4
125NirvanaRape Me-4
126Spin DoctorsTwo Princes-4
127Smashing PumpkinsTonight, Tonight-4
128Faith No MoreEvidence-4
129The WhoBehind Blue Eyes-4
130The AtarisThe Boys Of Summer-4
131KissLove Gun-4
132Stone Temple PilotsPlush-4
133Thin LizzyJailbreak-4
134ColdplayFix You-4
135ExtremeGet The Funk Out-4
136Thin LizzyThe Boys Are Back In Town-4
137Rage Against the MachineBombtrack-4
138Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows-4
139Franz FerdinandTake Me Out-4
140Pearl JamEven Flow-4
141The EaglesHotel California-4
142Patti SmithBecause The Night-4
143Bon JoviKeep the Faith-4
144Temple of the DogHunger Strike-4
145RadioheadKarma Police-4
146Kazik na ŻywoArtyści-4
147SladeFar Far Away-4
148NirvanaAbout A Girl-4
149BeckLoser-4
150Artur GadowskiOna jest ze snu-4
151Bryan AdamsSummer of '69-4
152R.E.M.One I Love-4
153R.E.M.It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)-4
154KissGod Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II-4
155UFODoctor Doctor-4
156Living ColourGlamour Boys-4
157OasisWonderwall-4
158KissRock and Roll All Nite-4
159T.RexGet It On-4
160Van HalenJump-4
161Def LeppardLet's Get Rocked-4
162Deep PurpleHush-4
163Alice In ChainsNo Excuses-4
164SteppenwolfMagic Carpet Ride-4
165Deep PurpleHighway Star-4
166Billy IdolCradle of Love-4
167The DoorsBreak on Through (To the Other Side)-4
168KobranockaHipisówka-4
169TroggsWild Thing-4
170Edyta BartosiewiczSzał-4
171The ClashRock the Casbah-4
172PJ HarveyDown By The Water-4
173SoundgardenSpoonman-4
174CreamSunshine of Your Love-4
175Bob MarleyNo Woman, No Cry-4
176The BreedersCannonball-4
177Pink FloydWish You Were Here-4
178AerosmithLivin' On The Edge-4
179Pearl JamJeremy-4