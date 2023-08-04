Słuchaj Radia
Zamknij menu
Pobierz Apkę antyradia
  • Aplikacja Antyradio google play
  • Aplikacja Antyradio app store
  • Aplikacja Antyradio app store

Nasze serwisy

  • Antyradio
  • Chillizet
  • Meloradio.pl
  • Planeta.pl
  • Fundacja Radia Zet
  • Nagroda im. Andrzeja Woyciechowskiego

Premiera kolekcjonerskiego boxu Depeche Mode już dzisiaj!

Anna Marciniak
04.08.2023 14:15
Depeche Mode z boxem Fot. Materiały Prasowe

To już dziś. Premiera boxu „Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles” z siedmioma winylami.

Dzisiaj ma miejsce premiera boxu Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles”. To coś na co fani zespołu czekali, zwłaszcza kolekcjonerzy winyli.

„Sounds Of The Universe – The 12’’ Singles” to kolejna część wydawanych przez Sony Music Entertainment kolekcjonerskich boxów z dyskografią legendarnego zespołu. W jego skład wchodzą czarne krążki z singlami: „Wrong”, „Peace” oraz „Fragile Tension / Hole To Feed”. A na nich niewydane utwory, remixy, wersje instrumentalne, akustyczne oraz inne piosenki pochodzące z sesji nagraniowej do 12-go albumu Depeche Mode – „Sounds Of The Universe”, który ukazał się w kwietniu 2009 roku.

Zobacz także
Hope
Hipnotyzujący singiel Hope. Depeche Mode widzi w nich potencjał
Behemoth
UNICEF odrzuca darowiznę Behemotha na pomoc dzieciom. Za duże „ryzyko”

Depeche Mode serwuje fanom produkty najwyższej jakości

Grupa kładzie nacisk nie tylko na perfekcyjne brzmienie na 12-calowych winylach, ale także dba o estetykę. Depeche Mode serwuje fanom najwyższą jakość produktów.

Zamówić box, możecie klikając w link. 

Na kolejne miesiące zaplanowane są premiery kolejnych albumów z kolekcjonerskiej serii: „Delta Machine” oraz „Spirit”.

Sony Music Entertainment regularnie od 2018 roku wydaje ekskluzywne zestawy 12-calowych singli Depeche Mode. Do tej pory ukazały się:

  • „Speak & Spell – The Singles”
  •  „A Broken Frame – The Singles”
  •  „Construction Time Again – The 12’’ Singles”
  •  „Some Great Reward – The 12’’ Singles”
  •  „Black Celebration – The 12’’ Singles”
  •  „Music For The Masses – The 12’’ Singles”
  • „Violator – The 12’’ Singles”
  •  „Songs of Faith and Devotion – The 12’’ Singles”
  •  „Ultra – The 12’’ Singles”
  • „Exciter – The 12’’ Singles”
  • „Playing The Angels – The 12’’ Singles”

Seria ta będzie kontynuowana w nadchodzących latach w podobnych, luksusowych, audiofilskich edycjach kolekcjonerskich. Dźwięk został zremasterowany z oryginalnych taśm, a grafika każdego zestawu opiera się na ikonografii inspirowanej oryginalnymi wydaniami.

Zobacz także
Pol'and'Rock Festival
Pol'and'Rock Festival wystartował! Jak przebiegł 1. dzień imprezy?
Festiwal
Mieli bilety, ale na imprezę nie weszli. Festiwal przed startem nałożył limit

Tracklista:

LP 1 - Wrong (12BONG 40)

Strona A

  1. Wrong (Album Version)
  2.  Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)

Strona B

  1.  Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix)
  2.  Wrong (Caspa Remix)

       LP 2 - Wrong (L12BONG 40)

Strona A

  1. Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix)
  2.  Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)

Strona B

  1.  Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub)
  2. Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)

       LP 3 - Peace (12BONG 41)

Strona A

  1.  Peace (Single Version)
  2.  Peace (SixToes Remix)
  3.  Come Back (Jonsi Remix)

Strona B

  1. . Peace (Ben Klock Remix)
  2.  Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)

LP 4 - Peace (L12BONG41)

Strona A

  1.  Peace (Sid LeRock Remix)
  2.  Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)

Strona B

  1.  Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub)
  2.  Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)

LP 5 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (12BONG42)

Strona A

  1.  Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
  2.  Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)

Strona B

  1.  Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix)
  2.  Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)

LP 6

Strona A

  1.  Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix)
  2. Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)

Strona B

  1.  Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix)
  2.  Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)

LP 7 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (L12BONG42)

Strona A

  1.  Fragile Tension (Radio Mix)
  2.  Hole To Feed (Radio Mix)
  3. Come Back (SixToes Remix)
  4. Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)

Strona B

  1.  Fragile Tension (Peter Bjorn And John Remix)
  2.  Hole To Feed (Joebot Remix)
  3.  Perfect (Ralphi & Craig Club Mix)
  4. Fragile Tension (Solo Loves Panorama Remix)
Do usłyszenia w Antyradiu! - Belka
Zobacz także
Nicko McBrain
Perkusista Iron Maiden doznał udaru. Został częściowo sparaliżowany
Pol’and’Rock
Jerzy Owsiak z ważnym przekazem. „To jest nasz obowiązek”
Anna Marciniak
Anna Marciniak Redaktor antyradia

Oceń artykuł

Tematy:
Depeche Mode Muzyka Rock News

Najnowsze

Logo 18plus

Ta strona zawiera treści przeznaczone tylko dla dorosłych jeżeli nie masz ukończonych 18 lat, nie powinieneś jej oglądać.

Przejdź do strony Zabierz mnie stąd
Copyright 2009-2023, Eurozet Sp. z o.o.
Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.
Wróć na stronę główną antyradio.pl
Wróć na antyradio.pl