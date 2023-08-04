Premiera kolekcjonerskiego boxu Depeche Mode już dzisiaj!

To już dziś. Premiera boxu „Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles” z siedmioma winylami.

Dzisiaj ma miejsce premiera boxu Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles”. To coś na co fani zespołu czekali, zwłaszcza kolekcjonerzy winyli.

„Sounds Of The Universe – The 12’’ Singles” to kolejna część wydawanych przez Sony Music Entertainment kolekcjonerskich boxów z dyskografią legendarnego zespołu. W jego skład wchodzą czarne krążki z singlami: „Wrong”, „Peace” oraz „Fragile Tension / Hole To Feed”. A na nich niewydane utwory, remixy, wersje instrumentalne, akustyczne oraz inne piosenki pochodzące z sesji nagraniowej do 12-go albumu Depeche Mode – „Sounds Of The Universe”, który ukazał się w kwietniu 2009 roku.

Depeche Mode serwuje fanom produkty najwyższej jakości

Grupa kładzie nacisk nie tylko na perfekcyjne brzmienie na 12-calowych winylach, ale także dba o estetykę. Depeche Mode serwuje fanom najwyższą jakość produktów.

Zamówić box, możecie klikając w link.

Na kolejne miesiące zaplanowane są premiery kolejnych albumów z kolekcjonerskiej serii: „Delta Machine” oraz „Spirit”.

Sony Music Entertainment regularnie od 2018 roku wydaje ekskluzywne zestawy 12-calowych singli Depeche Mode. Do tej pory ukazały się:

„Speak & Spell – The Singles”

„A Broken Frame – The Singles”

„Construction Time Again – The 12’’ Singles”

„Some Great Reward – The 12’’ Singles”

„Black Celebration – The 12’’ Singles”

„Music For The Masses – The 12’’ Singles”

„Violator – The 12’’ Singles”

„Songs of Faith and Devotion – The 12’’ Singles”

„Ultra – The 12’’ Singles”

„Exciter – The 12’’ Singles”

„Playing The Angels – The 12’’ Singles”

Seria ta będzie kontynuowana w nadchodzących latach w podobnych, luksusowych, audiofilskich edycjach kolekcjonerskich. Dźwięk został zremasterowany z oryginalnych taśm, a grafika każdego zestawu opiera się na ikonografii inspirowanej oryginalnymi wydaniami.

Tracklista:

LP 1 - Wrong (12BONG 40)

Strona A

Wrong (Album Version) Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)

Strona B

Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix) Wrong (Caspa Remix)

LP 2 - Wrong (L12BONG 40)

Strona A

Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix) Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)

Strona B

Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub) Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)

LP 3 - Peace (12BONG 41)

Strona A

Peace (Single Version) Peace (SixToes Remix) Come Back (Jonsi Remix)

Strona B

. Peace (Ben Klock Remix) Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)

LP 4 - Peace (L12BONG41)

Strona A

Peace (Sid LeRock Remix) Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)

Strona B

Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub) Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)

LP 5 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (12BONG42)

Strona A

Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix) Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)

Strona B

Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix) Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)

LP 6

Strona A

Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix) Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)

Strona B

Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix) Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)

LP 7 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (L12BONG42)

Strona A

Fragile Tension (Radio Mix) Hole To Feed (Radio Mix) Come Back (SixToes Remix) Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)

Strona B