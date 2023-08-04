Premiera kolekcjonerskiego boxu Depeche Mode już dzisiaj!
To już dziś. Premiera boxu „Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles” z siedmioma winylami.
Dzisiaj ma miejsce premiera boxu Sounds Of The Universe - The 12" Singles”. To coś na co fani zespołu czekali, zwłaszcza kolekcjonerzy winyli.
„Sounds Of The Universe – The 12’’ Singles” to kolejna część wydawanych przez Sony Music Entertainment kolekcjonerskich boxów z dyskografią legendarnego zespołu. W jego skład wchodzą czarne krążki z singlami: „Wrong”, „Peace” oraz „Fragile Tension / Hole To Feed”. A na nich niewydane utwory, remixy, wersje instrumentalne, akustyczne oraz inne piosenki pochodzące z sesji nagraniowej do 12-go albumu Depeche Mode – „Sounds Of The Universe”, który ukazał się w kwietniu 2009 roku.
Depeche Mode serwuje fanom produkty najwyższej jakości
Grupa kładzie nacisk nie tylko na perfekcyjne brzmienie na 12-calowych winylach, ale także dba o estetykę. Depeche Mode serwuje fanom najwyższą jakość produktów.
Zamówić box, możecie klikając w link.
Na kolejne miesiące zaplanowane są premiery kolejnych albumów z kolekcjonerskiej serii: „Delta Machine” oraz „Spirit”.
Sony Music Entertainment regularnie od 2018 roku wydaje ekskluzywne zestawy 12-calowych singli Depeche Mode. Do tej pory ukazały się:
- „Speak & Spell – The Singles”
- „A Broken Frame – The Singles”
- „Construction Time Again – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Some Great Reward – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Black Celebration – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Music For The Masses – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Violator – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Songs of Faith and Devotion – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Ultra – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Exciter – The 12’’ Singles”
- „Playing The Angels – The 12’’ Singles”
Seria ta będzie kontynuowana w nadchodzących latach w podobnych, luksusowych, audiofilskich edycjach kolekcjonerskich. Dźwięk został zremasterowany z oryginalnych taśm, a grafika każdego zestawu opiera się na ikonografii inspirowanej oryginalnymi wydaniami.
Tracklista:
LP 1 - Wrong (12BONG 40)
Strona A
- Wrong (Album Version)
- Wrong (Thin White Duke Remix)
Strona B
- Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix)
- Wrong (Caspa Remix)
LP 2 - Wrong (L12BONG 40)
Strona A
- Wrong (Magda's Scallop Funk Mix)
- Wrong (D.I.M. vs Boys Noize Remix)
Strona B
- Wrong (Trentemøller Club Remix Dub)
- Oh Well (Black Light Odyssey Remix)
LP 3 - Peace (12BONG 41)
Strona A
- Peace (Single Version)
- Peace (SixToes Remix)
- Come Back (Jonsi Remix)
Strona B
- . Peace (Ben Klock Remix)
- Peace (The Japanese Popstars Remix)
LP 4 - Peace (L12BONG41)
Strona A
- Peace (Sid LeRock Remix)
- Peace (Justus Köhncke Extended Disco Club Vocal Remix)
Strona B
- Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub)
- Peace (Pan/Tone Remix)
LP 5 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (12BONG42)
Strona A
- Fragile Tension (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
- Fragile Tension (Kris Menace's Love On LaserDisc Remix)
Strona B
- Hole To Feed (Popof Vocal Mix)
- Hole To Feed (Paul Woolford's Easyfun Ethereal Disco Mix)
LP 6
Strona A
- Perfect (Roger Sanchez Club Mix)
- Perfect (Ralphi Rosario Dub)
Strona B
- Peace (Hervé's 'Warehouse Frequencies' Remix)
- Peace (Sander Van Doorn Remix)
LP 7 - Fragile Tension/Hole To Feed (L12BONG42)
Strona A
- Fragile Tension (Radio Mix)
- Hole To Feed (Radio Mix)
- Come Back (SixToes Remix)
- Fragile Tension (Laidback Luke Remix)
Strona B
- Fragile Tension (Peter Bjorn And John Remix)
- Hole To Feed (Joebot Remix)
- Perfect (Ralphi & Craig Club Mix)
- Fragile Tension (Solo Loves Panorama Remix)
Oceń artykuł